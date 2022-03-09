Former Pennsylvania choir teacher charged with assault of minors
01:32
A retired Pennsylvania choir teacher has been charged with two counts of indecent assault on minors after former students came forward with additional accusations after announcement of charges last month. WCAU’s Deanna Durante reports.March 9, 2022
California mother who allegedly faked kidnapping out on bail
03:06
Now Playing
Former Pennsylvania choir teacher charged with assault of minors
01:32
UP NEXT
Florida couple stabbed to death while bicycling near Daytona Beach home
02:14
Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student
01:47
1 killed, 2 injured in Iowa high school shooting
01:14
Florida handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank