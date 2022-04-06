Former Portland State University football player charged with murder of fellow student

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Investigators say Keenan Harpole turned himself in shortly after the body of 19-year-old Amara Marluke was found near campus. KGW's Alma McCarty reports.April 6, 2022
