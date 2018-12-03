Watch Live: Ceremony at Capitol Rotunda for George H.W. Bush

NBC News

Former President George W. Bush becomes emotional during tribute to father President George H.W. Bush

During a memorial ceremony at the Capitol for former President George H.W. Bush, his son, former President George W. Bush, became visibly emotional during a tribute by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.Dec. 3, 2018

