Obama delivers holiday gifts wearing Santa hat at children’s hospital

Former President Obama delivers holiday gifts at Washington children’s hospital02:12
Former President Obama, donning a Santa Claus hat, visited Children’s National hospital in Washington on Wednesday. Obama came equipped with a sack to deliver presents to children and families for the holidays.
Federal judge strikes down Trump asylum rules01:26
Obama delivers holiday gifts wearing Santa hat at children’s hospital02:12
Millions of Americans race to beat severe storms in holiday travel rush01:23
Attorneys for Guatemalan girl call for independent investigation01:04
GOP Rep. Will Hurd calls for closing of Texas border tent city housing migrant kids04:47
Congressman calls for closing of detention center07:04