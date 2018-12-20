Obama delivers holiday gifts wearing Santa hat at children’s hospital

U.S. news

Former President Obama delivers holiday gifts at Washington children’s hospital

02:12

Former President Obama, donning a Santa Claus hat, visited Children’s National hospital in Washington on Wednesday. Obama came equipped with a sack to deliver presents to children and families for the holidays.Dec. 20, 2018

