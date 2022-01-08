Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address02:30
Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence02:11
Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot02:03
Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 605:11
DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats01:54
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot07:21
McConnell: 'Beyond distasteful' for Democrats to link voting rights and January 601:48
Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 605:49
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence03:08
Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary02:28
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection02:31
A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year04:32
Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights03:05
Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents02:48
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot03:29
Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out02:01
President Biden has a new White House puppy00:31
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee02:42
Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress04:59
Former President Obama honored the memory of the late Sen. Harry Reid at his memorial service. Jan. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address02:30
Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence02:11
Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot02:03
Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 605:11
DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats01:54