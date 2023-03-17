IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protests in Paris over pension change that raises retirement age

  • China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    Former pro surfer breaks world record for longest recorded surfing session

    North Korean video shows ICBM launched to 'strike fear'

  • China's Xi to visit Russia next week, foreign ministry says

  • Deadly flooding hits Turkey still recovering from earthquakes

  • Pentagon releases video of Russian fighter jets showdown with U.S. drone

  • Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

  • Japan and South Korea pledge closer ties at rare summit in Tokyo

  • Israelis intensify protests over Netanyahu’s controversial judiciary reforms

  • Line drawn on 'day of resistance' as Israelis protest judicial reforms

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

  • US releases video of Russian jet incident with American drone

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

  • China accuses U.S. of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok

  • Video released by U.S. Air Force appears to show Russian jet’s interaction with U.S. drone

  • Plastic rocks found on remote Brazilian island are 'terrifying,' scientists say

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

  • Pakistanis protest over attempted arrest of former Prime Minister Khan

Former pro surfer breaks world record for longest recorded surfing session

Former Australian professional surfer Blake Johnston was carried above the heads of a cheering crowd on a Sydney beach after riding his board for over 40 hours and 700 waves.March 17, 2023

