NBC News

Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

04:01

Former Russian model Julia Lemigova has become the first openly gay woman to be featured in the “Real Housewives” franchise, taking part in the reality show’s 11th series, “Real Housewives of Miami.” Lemigova spoke to NBC News about her journey coming out and how it feels to be the first same-sex couple in the show’s history.Dec. 22, 2021

