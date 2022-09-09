IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hopefully someone tells him who I am’: Charming story of Queen Elizabeth II pranking U.S. tourist

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: U.K.’s new king holds audience with new prime minister

    00:58

  • King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says

    01:20

  • Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says

    02:12

  • Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace

    01:23

  • John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years

    00:37

  • King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says

    01:35

  • How pop culture gave insight into Queen Elizabeth’s real life

    03:38

  • Gun salutes fired across U.K. in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    01:03

  • Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says

    03:40

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

    02:48

  • King Charles receives first warm public response

    03:54

  • Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting

    02:21

  • Watch: King Charles greets mourners at Buckingham Palace

    03:13

  • U.K. lawmakers honor the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

    01:56

  • How Queen Elizabeth’s fashion conveyed authority, strength

    03:17

  • The real-life fairytale love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

    04:18

  • Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’

    02:49

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

    02:16

  • Queen Elizabeth’s impact and portrayals in pop culture

    03:01

NBC News

‘Hopefully someone tells him who I am’: Charming story of Queen Elizabeth II pranking U.S. tourist

01:57

Speaking to Sky News during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, former royal protection officer Richard Griffin recounted how Queen Elizabeth II’s mischievous sense of humor led her to toy with an unwitting American hiker in Scotland.Sept. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Hopefully someone tells him who I am’: Charming story of Queen Elizabeth II pranking U.S. tourist

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: U.K.’s new king holds audience with new prime minister

    00:58

  • King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says

    01:20

  • Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says

    02:12

  • Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace

    01:23

  • John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years

    00:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All