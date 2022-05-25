IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former TMZ producer recalls obtaining video of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    'I've never said those words': Depp denies sending texts presented by Heard's legal team

    01:45

  • Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

    03:43

  • Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

    06:57

  • Kate Moss: Johnny Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs’

    02:31

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

  • Tom Cruise wows Cannes fans at 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening

    00:55

  • Makeup artist explains how she covered Heard's injuries before appearance on late night show

    00:59

  • 'It reminds me at the time how I felt': Heard's makeup artist becomes emotional during testimony

    00:53

  • ‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 2022

    23:29

  • iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

    01:38

  • Heard says she shared photo of Depp asleep after allegedly consuming drugs to friend 'for support'

    01:19

  • Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29

  • Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

NBC News

Former TMZ producer recalls obtaining video of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets

02:38

Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ producer, testified in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, recalling that he received and posted a video on the company's website of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets. May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former TMZ producer recalls obtaining video of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    'I've never said those words': Depp denies sending texts presented by Heard's legal team

    01:45

  • Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

    03:43

  • Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

    06:57

  • Kate Moss: Johnny Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs’

    02:31

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All