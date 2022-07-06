IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former USA Softball president charged with sexually assaulting child under 14 years old

01:39

The former president of Team USA Softball was arrested and accused of sex crimes with a child but was released shortly after. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that 61-year-old John Gouveia was arrested on eight counts of performing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. KCRA's Lee Anne Denyer reports.July 6, 2022

