Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot

Mother of Uvalde shooting victim files federal lawsuit against city, police and gunmaker03:04
- Now Playing
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot03:05
- UP NEXT
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims01:41
Woman pleads guilty to helping hide Vanessa Guillén's body01:36
San Diego LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting01:59
San Francisco police cleared to use lethal robots01:35
Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner04:31
New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough01:18
Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round03:18
Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit03:39
Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results02:39
Biden meets with Congressional leaders as Senate passes same-sex marriage bill07:00
NYC mayor’s new plan will allow involuntarily hospitalization of mentally ill people01:44
Wife of murdered police officer speaks out after Kevin Johnson execution02:37
Texas woman reunites with family 51 years after kidnapping04:20
Senate votes to pass Respect for Marriage Act04:53
Georgia sees record early turnout for Senate runoff election03:26
Americans cheer on promising Team USA at World Cup01:56
‘A Christmas Story’ house up for sale01:31
Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupting in Hawaii01:33
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim files federal lawsuit against city, police and gunmaker03:04
- Now Playing
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot03:05
- UP NEXT
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims01:41
Woman pleads guilty to helping hide Vanessa Guillén's body01:36
San Diego LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting01:59
San Francisco police cleared to use lethal robots01:35
Play All