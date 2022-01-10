IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England
The ichthyosaur fossil was found at a nature reserve and reservoir. It was over 32 feet long and had a 6-foot skull weighing around one ton.Jan. 10, 2022
