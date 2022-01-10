IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • Hundreds of detailed dinosaur footprints discovered in Poland

    00:45

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.

    00:44

  • Watch: Canada's Lake Manitoba covered in ball-shaped ice

    00:20

  • Luxor prepares for Avenue of the Sphinxes opening

    00:25

  • Pentagon confirms authenticity of new unidentified aerial phenomenon

    03:28

  • The truth is out there: DOD, FBI to provide report on unidentified aerial phenomena

    03:40

  • NASA reveals new images from Mars taken by Perseverance rover

    03:46

  • Australian man blasts around Sydney Opera House in a Jetpack

    01:05

  • What is slime and why are we so obsessed?

    05:10

  • Watch this huge floating ice disk found rotating in Maine river

    01:08

  • Consider the wishbone: From dinosaur holdover to Thanksgiving leftover

    01:33

  • Could this cosmic interloper be an alien spacecraft? Neil deGrasse Tyson isn’t so sure

    03:51

  • The search for alien life in Nevada

    05:09

  • This ‘telepresence system’ lets two people share one body

    01:28

  • 1,300-year-old bones may reveal secrets of pre-Incan society

    00:43

  • Sand from the stormy Sahara turns snow in Russia orange

    00:27

  • Can a self-taught rocket scientist prove the Earth is flat?

    03:46

NBC News

Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England

00:53

The ichthyosaur fossil was found at a nature reserve and reservoir. It was over 32 feet long and had a 6-foot skull weighing around one ton.Jan. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • Hundreds of detailed dinosaur footprints discovered in Poland

    00:45

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.

    00:44

  • Watch: Canada's Lake Manitoba covered in ball-shaped ice

    00:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All