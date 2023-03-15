IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

  • Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35

  • Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall

    02:07

  • FAA hosts safety summit after near-collisions and unruly passenger reports

    02:55

  • Body found in shopping cart outside of California supermarket

    01:45

  • New York police seek suspects involved in racist subway attack

    01:25

  • Search underway for former Maryland governor's ex-chief of staff

    01:34

  • Texas judge to consider whether to order an abortion pill off the market

    04:04

  • Suspect in custody following deadly Alabama shooting spree

    01:50

  • DOJ and SEC launch investigations into Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    03:22

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

    05:05

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08

  • Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

    03:43

  • Former Georgia sheriff sentenced to prison over abuse charges

    02:23

  • Beach home collapses into ocean in North Carolina

    01:52

  • Philadelphia deploys teams to help those struggling with opioid and 'tranq' addictions

    04:39

NBC News Channel

Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

01:30

Officials say four teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting at a Sweet 16 party near Atlanta that killed 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old AJ’anaye Hill. WXIA’s Tracey Amick Peer reports.March 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

  • Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All