IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • ‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting

    01:40

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57

  • ‘This remains an active situation’: Three D.C. police officers shot by suspect

    01:42

  • Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder

    01:48

  • At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at NYC subway station

    01:42

  • 'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items

    03:12

  • Houston increases security at places of worship after megachurch shooting

    02:20

  • FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting

    02:33

  • Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

    03:16

  • 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

    00:58

  • 3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting

    01:40

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

    03:17

  • Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

    04:40

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    08:58

  • Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies in her own defense

    01:45

  • Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial

    02:56

NBC News Channel

Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school

01:28

Four students leaving Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta were injured after a suspect open fired on the car they were traveling in. WXIA's Jon Shirek reports.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • ‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting

    01:40

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57

  • ‘This remains an active situation’: Three D.C. police officers shot by suspect

    01:42

  • Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder

    01:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All