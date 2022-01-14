IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

Officials in Los Angeles say three men and one woman are charged with federal racketeering counts in the killing of Officer Fernando Arroyos.Jan. 14, 2022

    Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

