NBC News

Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

Siyaya, a three-year-old cheetah who was one of eight cats relocated from Namibia to India's Kuno National Park, has given birth to four cubs. It was the culmination of a 13-year effort to restore a species that vanished from India 70 years ago.March 30, 2023

