IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Four children rescued alive from Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Record number of climbers attempt to reach summit of Mount Everest

    02:18

  • Locals in shock after stabbing attack on children in French town

    00:57

  • Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

    04:08

  • Demining teams struggle to access Ukraine’s flooded minefields after dam explosion

    01:29

  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Ukraine rescue teams run for cover as Russia shells flooded Kherson

    02:33

  • Watch: Drone footage shows submerged city after Ukraine dam explosion

    01:24

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

    03:21

  • President Zelenskyy surveys damage from Nova Kakhovka dam explosion

    03:53

  • Pope Francis in ‘good general condition’ after abdominal surgery, Vatican says

    03:03

  • Several children stabbed in knife attack in the French Alps

    00:46

  • Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in the Gulf of California

    01:21

  • Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

    01:55

  • Prince Harry concludes testimony in lawsuit against British tabloid

    02:38

  • Nova Kakhovka resident takes stock of his flooded home after dam breach

    01:25

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Biden during U.S. trip

    04:07

  • Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

    03:43

  • Watch: Kherson residents seek safety on military trucks after dam breach flooding

    01:16

NBC News

Four children rescued alive from Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash

01:27

Four Indigenous children from Colombia were found alive 40 days after a plane they were on crashed in the Amazon jungle.June 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Four children rescued alive from Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Record number of climbers attempt to reach summit of Mount Everest

    02:18

  • Locals in shock after stabbing attack on children in French town

    00:57

  • Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

    04:08

  • Demining teams struggle to access Ukraine’s flooded minefields after dam explosion

    01:29

  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All