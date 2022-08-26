IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Four dead, including constable serving eviction notice, after shooting at Arizona apartment

01:40

Authorities say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez, who was serving an eviction notice to a tenant, and the suspect are among the four people who were killed after a shooting at an apartment in Tucson, Arizona. KVOA reports.Aug. 26, 2022

