Four indicted in connection to killing of Arizona teen
March 7, 202402:33
Four indicted in connection to killing of Arizona teen

02:33

Officials say three teenagers and a 20-year-old man were indicted in connection to the killing of 16-year-old Preston Lord, who was found beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek, Arizona.March 7, 2024

