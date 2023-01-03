IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Four dead, three injured after helicopters collide in Australia

01:11

Australian authorities confirmed that a British husband and wife were among the four killed in a midair collision between two helicopters near the Sea World Resort on the Gold Coast on Monday.Jan. 3, 2023

