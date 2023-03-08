Four killed in two-plane collision over Florida lake

- Now Playing
Four killed in two-plane collision over Florida lake00:55
- UP NEXT
Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcast04:20
Blind and mostly-deaf fiddle star reshaping bluegrass01:29
Two Americans killed, two return to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping03:15
WeightWatchers buying subscription company providing weight-loss drugs01:35
Man stabs flight attendant, tries to exit plane in midair attack02:11
Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two others alive03:01
Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing00:57
Massachusetts man charged in attack on United flight attendant01:48
Massachusetts police identify 'Granby Girl' who was found dead in 197801:31
White House proposes raising taxes for some Americans to fund Medicare03:08
How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban02:55
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy03:58
Alligator stolen from Texas zoo returned 20 years later00:54
Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting01:43
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial speak out01:28
Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio under investigation01:45
23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta01:30
Californians stranded in snow after relentless winter storms02:10
FAA, NTSB investigating multiple in-air flight scares02:01
- Now Playing
Four killed in two-plane collision over Florida lake00:55
- UP NEXT
Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcast04:20
Blind and mostly-deaf fiddle star reshaping bluegrass01:29
Two Americans killed, two return to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping03:15
WeightWatchers buying subscription company providing weight-loss drugs01:35
Man stabs flight attendant, tries to exit plane in midair attack02:11
Play All