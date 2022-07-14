IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for suspect in multiple robberies at 7-Elevens on 7/11

    03:16

  • Indiana family frustrated with police response after bodies of father, three young children recovered from pond

    01:50

  • A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03

  • Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

    01:34

  • 'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting

    03:18

  • Elderly couple found shot to death in Georgia home

    01:31

  • Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted for murders of wife and son

    02:03

  • DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

    01:44

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California

    01:52

  • Missouri man sentenced to life for 2019 murder of pregnant wife

    01:55

  • NYC bodega clerk facing murder charges after fatally stabbing man

    03:32

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

    01:27

  • Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting

    04:52

NBC News Channel

Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

01:29

Four of the seven minors seen on surveillance camera video during the fatal beating of James Lambert have come forward to talk with police. Two of the teens have been accused of murder. WCAU’s Leah Uko reports.July 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for suspect in multiple robberies at 7-Elevens on 7/11

    03:16

  • Indiana family frustrated with police response after bodies of father, three young children recovered from pond

    01:50

  • A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03

  • Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

    01:34

  • 'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting

    03:18

  • Elderly couple found shot to death in Georgia home

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All