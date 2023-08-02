IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump’s six co-conspirators, 2nd man in weeks dead after visiting NY concert venue, and charges for Treat Williams crash 

NBC News

Watch: 4 stowaways rescued from ship's rudder after crossing the Atlantic

01:25

Four Nigerian men who had hoped to stowaway to Europe were rescued by Brazilian police after surviving 14 days on the rudder of a cargo ship.Aug. 2, 2023

