NBC News Channel

Four survive 250-foot plunge off Californian cliff in Tesla

00:41

Four people including two juveniles survived when the Tesla sedan in which they were traveling fell 250 feet off a cliff on California's Pacific Coast Highway.Jan. 3, 2023

