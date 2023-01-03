Four survive 250-foot plunge off Californian cliff in Tesla

- UP NEXT
Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse02:33
How people of color broke political barriers in 202204:36
19-year-old charged in New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD01:53
Prince Harry speaks on stepping away from palace ahead of memoir release05:13
Barbara Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist01:57
Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident01:30
Delays and cancellations close out holiday travel season02:01
Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out02:15
Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads01:30
Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche01:45
Three killed in North Carolina construction scaffolding collapse00:44
Charges filed against suspect in Times Square machete attack01:44
Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect02:35
Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina01:44
Barbara Walters dead at 9304:42
CDC warns of XBB Covid subvariant ahead of New Year's celebrations03:03
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player aids in helicopter crash rescue02:31
New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm01:53
Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest01:40
Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve02:09
- UP NEXT
Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse02:33
How people of color broke political barriers in 202204:36
19-year-old charged in New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD01:53
Prince Harry speaks on stepping away from palace ahead of memoir release05:13
Barbara Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist01:57
Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident01:30
Play All