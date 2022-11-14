IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Four University of Idaho students found dead inside home near campus

00:53

Police in Moscow, Idaho, found the bodies of four University of Idaho students in a home near the school’s campus on Sunday after receiving reports that someone was unconscious. KHQ’s Guy Tannenbaum reports.Nov. 14, 2022

