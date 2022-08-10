Fourth set of human remains found at Lake Mead since May

At least one person killed, more than a dozen injured in New Jersey bus crash00:40
Fourth set of human remains found at Lake Mead since May02:17
Body found on fire, hanging from tree in Los Angeles' Griffith Park00:54
Search for missing California teen continues02:13
Snapchat unveils new parental tools to monitor teens’ activity02:25
Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men03:22
Biden administration moves to stretch out monkeypox vaccine supply amid criticism03:24
Suspect in custody in connection with deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico01:49
Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago03:17
Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production02:12
Medical review finds Brianna Grier died of blunt force trauma03:10
What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home09:10
Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California01:39
Study finds having wealthy friends can help people escape poverty05:16
Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts03:18
Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible04:01
‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old01:42
Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement01:44
Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers01:26
Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky01:39
