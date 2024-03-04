IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right
French lawmakers approved a bill that will make abortion a constitutional right during a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles. The bill was passed in an overwhelming 780-72 vote as hundreds of women’s rights activists and supporters celebrated the result in Paris.March 4, 2024

