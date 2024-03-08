IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution
March 8, 2024
    France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution

France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution

00:37

At a public ceremony in Paris on International Women's Day, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal an amendment guaranteeing the right of abortion in the French Constitution.March 8, 2024

