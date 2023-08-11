IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Francis Suarez suggests he will end 2024 campaign if he does not make GOP debate stage

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels

    01:10

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

    01:40

  • Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate

    01:22

  • GOP presidential candidates struggle to close the gap with Trump

    04:29

  • Trump holds first rally in New Hampshire since latest indictment

    03:32

  • DeSantis speaks on abortion restrictions, defends Florida education policy in exclusive interview

    12:51

  • DeSantis speaks on 2024 campaign, Trump and new border proposal in exclusive interview

    03:55

  • Casey DeSantis: ‘I’ve never told my kids about the cancer battle’

    02:52

  • Full Ron DeSantis Interview: ‘I am what I am’

    36:09

  • ‘Of course he lost’: Ron DeSantis rejects Trump’s 2020 election claims

    02:43

  • Part two: Full Ron & Casey DeSantis joint interview

    19:48

  • Vivek Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a 'useless' holiday, suggests canceling

    01:51

  • If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel

    10:25

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage

    08:48

  • How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day

    08:21

  • Trump leads in polls against DeSantis despite legal challenges

    03:10

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

    06:48

  • Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

    02:10

  • GOP primary debates will highlight DeSantis’ ‘brainpower,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:01

NBC News

Francis Suarez suggests he will end 2024 campaign if he does not make GOP debate stage

01:15

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez indicated he will drop out of the presidential race if he does not make the first GOP debate in August.Aug. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Francis Suarez suggests he will end 2024 campaign if he does not make GOP debate stage

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels

    01:10

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

    01:40

  • Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate

    01:22

  • GOP presidential candidates struggle to close the gap with Trump

    04:29

  • Trump holds first rally in New Hampshire since latest indictment

    03:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All