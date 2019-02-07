U.S. news

Frank Robinson's baseball career remembered

01:46

Frank Robinson, the first black baseball manager in the Major League was also the only player to win MVP in both the National and American leagues. He died at age 83. NBC's Kurt Gregory looks back at his career.Feb. 7, 2019

  • Trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson dies at age 83

    01:02

  • Lindsey Vonn suffers crash at world championships

    04:02

  • Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay spend date night at the Super Bowl

    02:42

  • Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman talks Patriots’ big Super Bowl win

    03:31

  • Super Bowl FBI growing increasingly frustrated by unauthorized drones

    01:16

  • Why Americans are obsessed with the Super Bowl

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All