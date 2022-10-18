IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    French cement company Lafarge ‘enabled,’ ‘capitalized’ on ISIS’s brutality, DOJ says

    How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

  • Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

  • Justice Dept. charges three Iranians with hacking computer networks in global scheme

  • DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

  • Trump asks judge to block DOJ from viewing classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago

  • Judge grants Trump’s request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says

  • DOJ says it may have recovered privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure

  • MTP Compressed: Justice Department releases unsealed affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search

  • What kinds of information were redacted from Mar-a-Lago affidavit?

  • Justice Department releases partially redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

  • MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

  • WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search

  • Justice Dept.: John Bolton was target of assassination plot by Iranian national

  • Justice Department charges four Louisville officers over Breonna Taylor's death

NBC News

French cement company Lafarge ‘enabled,’ ‘capitalized’ on ISIS’s brutality, DOJ says

French cement company Lafarge has been charged by the U.S. Justice Department for “providing material support” to ISIS and the al-Nusra Front between 2013 and 2014. The Department of Justice has also ordered the cement company to pay $778 million in criminal penalties.Oct. 18, 2022

