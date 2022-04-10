IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    French election: Macron faces far-right challenge as voters head to polls

    One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

  • ‘Your fight is also our fight’: E.U. team shows solidarity in Kyiv visit

  • ‘This is how we live for the 44th day’: Zelenskyy mourns train station missile victims

  • Searching Borodyanka, which Zelenskyy says is 'more dreadful' than Bucha

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

  • Reporter surveys scene of deadly railway station missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

  • Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

  • Dozens killed in attack on Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian officials say

  • 2 killed, at least 15 injured in shooting at Tel Aviv bar

  • Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

  • Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

  • At least 2 people killed, several more injured in Tel Aviv shooting

  • Zelenskyy warns Greece: Russia ‘will destroy our common history’

French election: Macron faces far-right challenge as voters head to polls

A low voter turnout in the first round of France’s presidential election could lead to a close race for President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election. Voters can choose from a total of 12 candidates, among them far-right politician Marine Le Pen, who is close behind Macron in popularity polls. Two candidates are expected to advance to a second round of votes on April 24.April 10, 2022

