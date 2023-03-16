IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Largest U.S. banks pledge $30 billion to stabilize First Republic Bank

    Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

Macron's proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

Members of France’s National Assembly broke parliamentary rules by waving placards, booing the prime minister and singing the Marseillaise, protesting President Macron’s plan to push through an unpopular increase in the retirement age without a vote.March 16, 2023

    Macron’s proposed pension changes disrupted by rowdy French lawmakers

