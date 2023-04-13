IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cyclone Ilsa takes aim at Australia as Category 4 storm

    00:34
    French President Macron favors 'status quo' on Taiwan-China relations

    01:06
    North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan

    01:27

  • Suspected ballistic missile believed to have already fallen, say Japanese officials

    02:30

  • U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27

  • ‘How easily these beasts kill’: Zelenskyy condemns beheading video

    01:24

  • Biden commits to upholding Good Friday Agreement

    02:18

  • US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest

    05:13

  • U.S. investigating intelligence documents leak

    01:36

  • Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare Irish welcome

    01:31

  • Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash

    01:11

  • Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

    00:37

  • Father says a missed call from his daughter, shot dead in a West Bank attack, will haunt him

    01:12

  • Fire bombs thrown in Londonderry on the eve of Biden's visit to Northern Ireland

    00:47

  • Dalai Lama apologizes after video surfaces of him asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

    00:40

  • West Bank violence simmers amid increased tensions during holy days 

    01:43

  • Dozens of intelligence documents about U.S. adversaries and allies leaked

    01:54

  • Taiwan on high alert amid Chinese military drills

    05:49

  • Saudi officials welcomed to Yemen for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels

    00:44

  • Jewish visitors are escorted by Israeli police as they tour Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

    00:47

NBC News

French President Macron favors 'status quo' on Taiwan-China relations

01:06

President Emmanuel Macron said France's position on Taiwan had not changed and that he favored the current "status quo" in respect of the island, prompting criticism from the U.S. and Europe. In an interview with Politico and Les Echos, Macron had cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."April 13, 2023

