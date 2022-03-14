IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23
    ‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot

    01:08
    President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Chronicling the War

    02:39

  • Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries

    02:36

  • Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine

    01:27

  • 35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base

    02:31

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital

    00:51

  • Battle for Kyiv rages as Russian troops close in, American journalist among casualties

    01:53

  • MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

    02:59

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion

    07:09

  • Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'

    00:42

  • Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons

    01:27

  • Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFaul: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'

    06:46

  • Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:43

  • Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons

    01:28

  • Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress

    08:53

NBC News

‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot

01:08

American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine while producing a report about refugees. Journalist Juan Arredondo says he and Renaud were shot while traveling in a car in Irpin.March 14, 2022

