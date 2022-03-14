‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot01:08
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender03:53
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries02:36
Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine01:27
35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base02:31
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital00:51
Battle for Kyiv rages as Russian troops close in, American journalist among casualties01:53
MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat02:59
Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’06:32
Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion07:09
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27
Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFaul: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'06:46
Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine00:43
Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons01:28
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53
‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot01:08
American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine while producing a report about refugees. Journalist Juan Arredondo says he and Renaud were shot while traveling in a car in Irpin.March 14, 2022
