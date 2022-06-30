'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

- Now Playing
'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism09:24
Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns06:37
‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November08:02
McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building06:35
Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden02:33
LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president01:55
Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 9801:14
Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’04:51
Hutchinson testimony brings Trump 'closer to the possibility of being charged,' legal analyst says05:22
Ornato didn’t have ‘as clear of memories’ from Jan. 6 as Hutchinson did, Rep. Murphy says09:52
Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers06:16
Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor00:42
Top takeaways from Jan. 6 ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony14:46
Hutchinson: Trump was ‘irate’ when staff told him not to go to Capitol on Jan. 6th04:40
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow00:48
Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta06:39
Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms08:43
Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’05:51
‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing03:22
House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’05:08
