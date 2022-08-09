IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Study finds having wealthy friends can help people escape poverty

    05:16

  • Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts

    03:18

  • Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible

    04:01

  • ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old

    01:42

  • Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement

    01:44

  • Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

    01:26

  • Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky

    01:39

  • Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods

    01:39

  • Albuquerque community terrified after 4 Muslim men were murdered

    01:41

  • Companies increasingly offering fertility benefits to employees

    04:35

  • Trump claims FBI agents 'raided' Mar-a-Lago

    09:10

  • Groups experiment with activism inside metaverse

    03:29

  • New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

    02:44

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

    00:21

  • Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:24

  • Boy playing with handgun fatally shoots 15-year-old girl

    01:22

  • Community reacts to stabbing of 4-year-old and 2-year-old in New Orleans

    01:35

  • Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

    01:49

  • Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

    02:28

NBC News Channel

Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California

01:39

An anonymous tip line was set up and a $50,000 reward offered in the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing early Saturday morning near a campground in Truckee, California. KCRA reports.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Study finds having wealthy friends can help people escape poverty

    05:16

  • Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts

    03:18

  • Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible

    04:01

  • ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old

    01:42

  • Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All