Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California

- Now Playing
Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California01:39
- UP NEXT
Study finds having wealthy friends can help people escape poverty05:16
Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts03:18
Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible04:01
‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old01:42
Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement01:44
Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers01:26
Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky01:39
Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods01:39
Albuquerque community terrified after 4 Muslim men were murdered01:41
Companies increasingly offering fertility benefits to employees04:35
Trump claims FBI agents 'raided' Mar-a-Lago09:10
Groups experiment with activism inside metaverse03:29
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states02:44
Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police00:21
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:24
Boy playing with handgun fatally shoots 15-year-old girl01:22
Community reacts to stabbing of 4-year-old and 2-year-old in New Orleans01:35
Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas01:49
Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered02:28
- Now Playing
Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California01:39
- UP NEXT
Study finds having wealthy friends can help people escape poverty05:16
Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts03:18
Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible04:01
‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old01:42
Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement01:44
Play All