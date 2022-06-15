IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Fry thanks supporters after projected South Carolina House win over Rep. Tom Rice

01:44

State Rep. Russell Fry thanks supporters after a projected win over Rep. Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.June 15, 2022

