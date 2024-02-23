IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’
Feb. 23, 202416:02

Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’

16:02

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks with Kristen Welker about the death of Alexei Navalny and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the war. Secretary Cameron also weighed in on Israel's anticipated ground invasion into Rafah.Feb. 23, 2024

