    Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

NBC News

Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

07:19

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who spent 17 days in Hamas captivity, says time is running out to free the remaining hostages.Dec. 12, 2023

    Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

