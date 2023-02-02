IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

Full Mfume: For police reform, ‘the sticking point, really, was Tim Scott’

06:22

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, details the negotiations and sticking points behind police reform legislation, ahead of his caucus’s meeting with President Biden.Feb. 2, 2023

