  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06

  • Kirby won't confirm Ukraine tank reports, says: ‘We want to make sure Ukraine can defend itself’

    07:31
    Full Panel: 'Bad day' for Pence and Biden; 'Great day' for Trump

    09:34
    Monterey Park shooting is 'tragedy upon tragedy upon tragedy': Mayor Henry Lo

    05:45

  • Pence classified documents should lead to special counsel ‘to be fair about it’: GOP congressman

    09:41

  • Rep. Judy Chu says her community is now in a ‘period of recovery’

    04:14

  • Toomey after Parkland: 'There were all kinds of warning signs'

    01:04

  • Full Panel: ‘Debt ceiling is not a place to negotiate cuts,’ says Republican strategist

    10:17

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter: 'I had the belief that I was gonna die'

    01:23

  • Women lawmakers head Appropriations committees for first time

    03:20

  • Women hold the top House appropriations slots for the first time, NBC correspondent reports

    07:02

  • Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’

    01:41

  • National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

    07:52

  • Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson

    06:20

  • Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’

    10:17

  • ‘This economy cannot afford any more weight on it’: former Obama adviser

    01:19

  • Chuck Todd: Americans are witnessing an economic crisis being manufactured before our eyes

    04:27

  • Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

    07:30

  • Gen X and Gen Z take different political paths, polls show

    09:21

  • It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel

    09:56

Meet the Press NOW

Full Panel: 'Bad day' for Pence and Biden; 'Great day' for Trump

09:34

Former President Trump, President Biden and former Vice President Pence are all under scrutiny for revelations of carrying classified documents in their homes. Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, Democratic pollster Margie Omero and former Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo join the MTP NOW Roundtable to discuss. Jan. 24, 2023

