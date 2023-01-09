Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern

McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
Veteran journalist Bernard Kalb dies at 100 years old01:39
Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center06:29
Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit02:04
- Now Playing
Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern09:12
- UP NEXT
Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens05:12
House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel06:46
‘They look a lot like a tank’: Deal to send U.S. armored infantry vehicles to Ukraine05:49
Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol02:45
Speaker confirmation vote may finally allow members to be sworn in tonight, Rep.-elect says01:08
Kevin McCarthy ‘appears to have the gavel within his reach’: Chuck Todd01:52
McCarthy’s Super PAC deal is ‘the swampiest thing’: Full Panel07:10
Full Rep. Johnson: Constituents want a House that looks like we’re ‘big boys and big girls’05:35
Chuck Todd: ‘We’re trapped in our own Punxsutawney on the Potomac’02:28
Biden, McConnell celebrate infrastructure 'bipartisanship' in Kentucky02:44
After six losses, McCarthy backers pledge support on 'the 7th vote, the 8th vote': Full Rep. Bice04:43
Democrats join Republican coalition to pick Ohio House speaker04:26
Full Panel: ‘GOP struggles to get its House together'16:42
House adjourns after sixth failed speaker vote until 8 p.m.00:28
House speakership battle is going to be ‘good' for GOP 'long term': Full Comer Interview07:55
McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
Veteran journalist Bernard Kalb dies at 100 years old01:39
Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center06:29
Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit02:04
- Now Playing
Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern09:12
- UP NEXT
Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens05:12
Play All