Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair07:09
- Now Playing
Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges10:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’06:17
Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location02:33
Abortion has ‘haunted’ the GOP, but House moves ahead with vote to limit abortion03:12
‘Stick with us’: Santa Cruz County supervisor seeks government support for ‘long-term rebuild’04:58
Full Panel: DOJ review of alleged mishandling of classified documents is a ‘political gift to Republicans’08:48
George Santos ‘violated the trust’ of voters and lawmakers: Long Island Republican07:54
Garland chooses Trump appointee to show Biden classified documents review is ‘not about politics’10:35
Veteran journalist Bernard Kalb dies at 100 years old01:39
Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center06:29
Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit02:04
Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern09:12
Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens05:12
House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel06:46
‘They look a lot like a tank’: Deal to send U.S. armored infantry vehicles to Ukraine05:49
Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol02:45
Speaker confirmation vote may finally allow members to be sworn in tonight, Rep.-elect says01:08
McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair07:09
- Now Playing
Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges10:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’06:17
Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location02:33
Abortion has ‘haunted’ the GOP, but House moves ahead with vote to limit abortion03:12
Play All