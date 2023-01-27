IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

    06:55

  • ‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says

    06:23

  • Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief

    04:13

  • Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout

    03:13

  • Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'

    02:46

  • Ukraine needs a 'big bang' to change dynamic in war with Russia: Fmr. ambassador

    06:41

  • Full Panel: Trump ‘doesn’t blot out the sun anymore’

    09:27

  • Desantis says RNC needs 'new blood' ahead of chair vote

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: Trump regained his 'powerful megaphone' with Facebook return

    03:00

  • GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'

    09:46

  • Full Panel: Washington should remember, most Americans don't 'live, eat and breathe politics'

    10:13

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘We are still in a David vs. Goliath situation’ despite tanks announcement

    06:32

  • Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander

    05:35

  • Biden announces U.S. will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a ‘head-snapping change’

    09:04

  • Sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents a ‘notable about-face’ in the U.S. military posture

    02:40

  • Kirby won't confirm Ukraine tank reports, says: ‘We want to make sure Ukraine can defend itself’

    07:31

  • Full Panel: 'Bad day' for Pence and Biden; 'Great day' for Trump

    09:34

  • Monterey Park shooting is 'tragedy upon tragedy upon tragedy': Mayor Henry Lo

    05:45

  • Pence classified documents should lead to special counsel ‘to be fair about it’: GOP congressman

    09:41

Meet the Press NOW

Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

07:45

Scott Wong, Brendan Buck and Symone Sanders-Townsend discuss Ronna McDaniel's re-election as RNC Chair, GOP unity in the 2024 primary, the Freedom Caucus's power in a narrowly-held House and personnel changes in the White House.Jan. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

    06:55

  • ‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says

    06:23

  • Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief

    04:13

  • Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout

    03:13

  • Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All