Meet the Press NOW

Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

16:43

Mike Memoli, Tia Mitchell, Cornell Belcher and Rick Tyler join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the White House’s response to classified documents found in unsecured setting.Jan. 17, 2023

