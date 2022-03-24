IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full remarks: Biden speaks after NATO summit in Brussels

18:39

President Joe Biden held a news conference after attending a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The president committed to welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., new sanctions against Russia, as well as suggesting Russia be removed from the G20.March 24, 2022

