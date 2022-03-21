IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson shares her view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

    05:10
    Full remarks: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening statement at confirmation hearing

    12:20
    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses past decisions: 'I also believe in transparency'

    01:38

  • Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    02:11

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Durbin praises Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'considerable' past experience in opening statement

    02:28

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

  • Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Democrats draw parallels between Ukraine's fight for democracy and protections back home

    01:16

  • Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

    03:22

  • Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act

    06:11

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

Full remarks: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening statement at confirmation hearing

12:20

Watch Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver her full opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee.March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

