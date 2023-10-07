IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

    Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

  • Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike

  • How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza

  • Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel

  • Watch: Bulldozer tears down section of Israel-Gaza border fence

  • Israel officials confirm Hamas attacks have killed at least 70 Israelis

  • Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

  • Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack

  • Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

  • Videos show gunmen opening fire on Israeli streets

  • Watch: Rockets seen launching from Gaza toward Israel

  • Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel

  • Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure

  • Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

  • Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack

  • U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria

  • Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy

Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Watch President Joe Biden’s full remarks in response to the deadly Hamas attack on Israel. Following his remarks, NBC News’ Kristen Welker reports on the administration’s response and what we know about the volatile situation.Oct. 7, 2023

