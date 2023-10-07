Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border03:25
- Now Playing
Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel11:14
- UP NEXT
Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel02:50
Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike00:44
How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza03:13
Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel03:20
Watch: Bulldozer tears down section of Israel-Gaza border fence00:44
Israel officials confirm Hamas attacks have killed at least 70 Israelis06:33
Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack00:46
How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?05:47
Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack03:43
Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel07:00
Videos show gunmen opening fire on Israeli streets01:05
Watch: Rockets seen launching from Gaza toward Israel01:22
Tensions escalate after Palestinian militants launch airstrikes toward Israel01:40
Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure02:33
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize01:43
Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack02:02
U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria03:39
Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy00:39
Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border03:25
- Now Playing
Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel11:14
- UP NEXT
Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel02:50
Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike00:44
How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza03:13
Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel03:20
Play All