IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why gun charges are being brought against Hunter Biden now

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Full special report: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    12:46
  • UP NEXT

    Analyzing the political impact of Hunter Biden's indictment

    01:40

  • Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    03:23

NBC News

Full special report: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

12:46

Watch NBC News special report coverage as Hunter Biden is indicted by federal prosecutors on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics.Sept. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Why gun charges are being brought against Hunter Biden now

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Full special report: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    12:46
  • UP NEXT

    Analyzing the political impact of Hunter Biden's indictment

    01:40

  • Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    03:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All